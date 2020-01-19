Crews knock down fire in vacant downtown Las Vegas building

Fire and smoke was showing from a first-floor window of the two-story, boarded up structure.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

No injuries were reported in a fire Sunday morning in a vacant downtown Las Vegas building.

Crews were called just after 5:40 a.m. to 218 S. 6th St., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. Fire and smoke was showing from a first-floor window of the two-story, boarded up structure.

F3H TOC: 5:42AM 218 S. 6th St. fire/smoke showing from 1st floor window of 2-sto boarded up, vacant bldg, water on fire – KNOCKDOWN, crews checking rest of bldg for any other fires or any victims, no injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS E1,201,3,4, T1, R1, EMS1, B1,5 (Photo: Goggle) pic.twitter.com/Jjc33GO7fA — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 19, 2020

Firefighters had it knocked down shortly thereafter and checked the building for victims and other fires.

Sunday’s fire is roughly a half-mile northeast of the Dec. 21 fire at the Alpine Motel, where six people died.

