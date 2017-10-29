Crowds join in celebration of Neon Museum’s fifth anniversary

A line formed Saturday afternoon outside Las Vegas’ Neon Museum as scores of people gathered for a chance to take part in a celebration of the Las Vegas museum’s fifth anniversary.

Jonathan Dustin of Las Vegas, 10, swings at a pinata at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

People tour the Neon Boneyard at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Carmen Cedillo, 40, left, and her daughter Lorelai Farias, 7, right, both recently moved to Las Vegas from Los Angeles, wait in line to enter the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A girl stands in front of a Day of the Dead installation at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clara Virga, 66, left, takes a photo of Jeanette McCombs, 43, center, and her son Chase, 10, right, all of Las Vegas, at the Neon Boneyard at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Lyndsey Anderson of the United Kingdom, 25, tours the Neon Boneyard at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Elysse Emeric of Las Vegas, 9, tours the Neon Boneyard at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

People wait in line to enter the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

They weren’t disappointed. The free event included a Family Fiesta, with a piñatas, cake, music, dancing, and Day of the Dead activities such as a paper flower-making. And visitors took advantage of free access to the museum’s boneyard, strolling the grounds to marvel at the vintage signs and snap photos of favorites.

Since the museum opened in October 2012, more than 440,000 visitors have found their way to the museum, located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. For more information, visit http://www.neonmuseum.org.