Crowds join in celebration of Neon Museum’s fifth anniversary

October 28, 2017 - 11:37 pm
 

A line formed Saturday afternoon outside Las Vegas’ Neon Museum as scores of people gathered for a chance to take part in a celebration of the Las Vegas museum’s fifth anniversary.

They weren’t disappointed. The free event included a Family Fiesta, with a piñatas, cake, music, dancing, and Day of the Dead activities such as a paper flower-making. And visitors took advantage of free access to the museum’s boneyard, strolling the grounds to marvel at the vintage signs and snap photos of favorites.

Since the museum opened in October 2012, more than 440,000 visitors have found their way to the museum, located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. For more information, visit http://www.neonmuseum.org.

