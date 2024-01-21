Cyclist’s October death pushes Metro’s 2023 traffic fatalities to 158

Las Vegas police said the coroner notified police of the death last week.

Las Vegas police on Sunday announced the death of a cyclist in October 2023, with police saying they were notified by the Clark County coroner’s office of the death last week.

Emory Garry, 52, of Las Vegas, died at University Medical Center on Oct. 28.

Four days earlier, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release issued Sunday, Garry had been riding his Huffy mountain bike across Sloan Lane at Whispering Pines Avenue from west to east, outside of a marked crosswalk, at about 7:09 p.m. when he suddenly turned into the path of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra heading north on Sloan.

“The driver immediately applied the brakes and swerved to the right to avoid the bicyclist, but a collision was imminent,” the Metro press release said.

Garry was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 30-year-old Las Vegas woman, stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The press release didn’t explain why, according to police, the coroner notified police of Garry’s Oct. 28 death on Jan. 18.

Police said Garry’s death brought the total of traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023 to 158.

