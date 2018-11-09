Local Las Vegas

DACA recipients in Las Vegas Valley urged to pursue renewal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2018 - 4:42 pm
 

With the Trump administration’s effort to terminate the DACA program likely heading to the U.S. Supreme Court, local immigration advocates are encouraging young undocumented immigrants enrolled in the program to make sure they apply for renewal.

“If you have DACA, you should think about renewing soon, because the opportunity remains available and nobody knows where this ligation will end,” lawyer Michael Kagan, with the UNLV immigration clinic, said Thursday.

Kagan’s message came shortly after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled that President Donald Trump cannot immediately end the 2012 Obama program shielding young immigrants from deportation. A three-judge panel from the court upheld a preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision to the nation’s high court.

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for low immigration levels, said he believes the Supreme Court will uphold Trump’s action. That’s because the directive creating the program came in the form of an executive memo, not an order.

“If subsequent administrations can’t undo a previous administration’s memos then we no longer live in a democracy. It’s as simple as that. This case should never have even gotten past the district court level,” he said.

Krikorian said a court decision may spur Congress to act to determine the fate of the nearly 700,000 participants in the program, commonly called DREAMers.

“Once there’s an actual deadline, Congress now will have a real incentive to act,” he said, adding that any legislation should have appropriate checks and balances built in.

About 13,000 DACA participants live in Nevada. The program protects people who were brought to the United States illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.

Under the program, participants are protected from deportation and have the ability to work legally in the United States. A large portion of them are now in their 20s and 30s, Kagan said. They have the ability to go to college — albeit without federal financial aid — own homes, work legally and start businesses.

There is currently no pathway for DACA participants to earn citizenship. Prior to Trump’s effort to end the program, recipients could file for renewal every two years with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services indefinitely.

Kagan said DACA participants should not be afraid to file their renewal paperwork, as there have been no reported instances of immigration authorities targeting ed for deportation with the program is in flux. Plus, he said, the government already has access to the participants’ information, even if they don’t go to renew.

The renewal paperwork takes a few months, which is why Kagan said recipients should start the renewal process now. UNLV’s immigration clinic and some other local legal aid centers provide free help on applications.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

