Damage to gas pipeline shuts lanes of Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas

A third party contractor hit the line just after noon at Cottage Grove Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Stephen Miller, a spokesman for Southwest Gas Corp. Southbound lanes of Maryland were closed as repairs were made.

The intersection of Cottage Grove Ave & S Maryland Pkwy. (Google Maps)

Damage to a natural gas pipeline was reported Tuesday afternoon near UNLV, prompting road closures in the area.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as southbound lanes of Maryland Parkway were closed while repairs were being made. The road is expected to reopen by 2:30 p.m., Miller said.

Gas in the area also was shut off during the repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cottage Grove Ave S Maryland Pkwy Paradise, NV 89119