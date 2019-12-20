53°F
Death of Las Vegas man while working on car ruled an accident

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2019 - 10:33 am
 

The death of a Las Vegas man killed while working on his vehicle has been deemed an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Delane Albert Bertsch, 75, of Las Vegas, was doing repairs on the vehicle at his home at 10116 Corbett St., near Ann Road and the 215 Beltway, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle rolled backward for unknown reasons, striking Bertsch, according to Las Vegas police.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was blunt force injury.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST