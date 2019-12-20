Death of Las Vegas man while working on car ruled an accident

The death of a Las Vegas man killed while working on his vehicle has been deemed an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Delane Albert Bertsch, 75, of Las Vegas, was doing repairs on the vehicle at his home at 10116 Corbett St., near Ann Road and the 215 Beltway, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle rolled backward for unknown reasons, striking Bertsch, according to Las Vegas police.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was blunt force injury.

