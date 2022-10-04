Details of second Mormon temple in Las Vegas released

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released new details about the temple planned near Lone Mountain.

The Las Vegas Mormon Temple, located at 827 Temple View Drive, is seen in a file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Russell M. Nelson speaks in Salt Lake City in October 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a second temple in Las Vegas near Lone Mountain.

The temple will be located between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, according to a news release from the church. Clark County assessor’s office records show the lot for the temple was purchased in July for $12.5 million.

The temple will be built on a 19.8-acre site and be approximately 87,000 square feet with three stories.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temple during the church’s twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City in October. Seventeen other temples were also announced, including four in Mexico and two in the Philippines.

The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple is the fourth LDS temple in the Silver State, with other locations including Las Vegas near Frenchman Mountain, and Reno. Construction for a temple in Elko began earlier this year.

Nevada is home to 180,000 members and 360 congregations, making up 6 percent of the state’s population, according to a news release from the church.

Church leaders have not announced when the temple would begin construction or when the temple is expected to open.