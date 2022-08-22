97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Dog in fatal mauling on verge of being euthanized

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2022 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2022 - 10:38 am
Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue on Aug. 9, 2022, in Las V ...
Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue on Aug. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, after a woman was fatally mauled by a dog. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue on Aug. 9, 2022, in Las V ...
Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue on Aug. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, after a woman was fatally mauled by a dog. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, on Aug. 9, 2022, in Las ...
Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, on Aug. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, after a woman was fatally mauled by a dog. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Buck the pit bull /Photo courtesy of Peyton Faircloth)
Buck the pit bull /Photo courtesy of Peyton Faircloth)

The city of Las Vegas has deemed a dog that killed a woman two weeks ago to be vicious, meaning the animal is on the verge of being euthanized.

Buck the pit bull mauled Joan Cafflel, 89, on Aug. 9 at an apartment at 4124 Pennwood Ave., between Valley View Boulevard and Arville Street. Caregiver Gelena Kelly and Cafflel’s grandson, Peyton Faircloth, described the dog’s actions as out of character.

City spokesman Jace Radke said on Monday that the dog has been deemed vicious. Faircloth was notified of the city’s decision Friday.

“They can appeal it to a hearing officer at the city if the owner doesn’t want the dog to be euthanized,” Radke said.

The owner has until Aug. 29 to make a decision, but Faircloth, 39, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday his family does not plan to appeal.

“I feel if an animal is going to cross that boundary and attack and kill a person, that is a bad animal,” Faircloth said. “If I fight it and save him who is to say he couldn’t do it again?”

Buck is housed at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. A city ordinance states that an animal can be deemed vicious if it constitutes a physical threat to people or animals.

Faircloth lived at the apartment with Cafflel, Kelly, and his son. He said said the attack has shocked the family because the dog seemed to have a gentle disposition. He said the family continued to mourn the loss of Cafflel.

“You know all the stories about people with dementia, how they’re ornery or aggressive,” Faircloth said. “My grandma was completely opposite of that. Every word out of her mouth was ‘sweetheart, ‘babe.’ ”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
2
Dog in fatal mauling deemed vicious by city of Las Vegas
Dog in fatal mauling deemed vicious by city of Las Vegas
3
Nevada officials want drought details from feds
Nevada officials want drought details from feds
4
City eyes plan to redevelop east Las Vegas golf course
City eyes plan to redevelop east Las Vegas golf course
5
Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, to step down
Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, to step down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alfonzo Montano (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas man, 84, found by police
By / RJ

On Monday evening, Las Vegas police said they found an elderly man who went missing Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.