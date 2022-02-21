58°F
Downtown Las Vegas fire causes power outage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2022 - 6:43 am
 
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 20 ...
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A fire in the backyards of some homes in downtown Las Vegas caused a power outage for nearly three dozen customers of NV Energy early Monday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said at 1:52 a.m. a fire was reported in a residential yard in the 2100 block of Santa Ynez Drive, near East Sahara Avenue and South 6th Street.

“Palm trees & backyards on fire from burning embers, power pole on fire,” Szymanski wrote in a tweet.

The fire caused a power outage for 31 people. Winds blew embers to the yards of some nearby homes but those hot spots were quickly extinguished. No homes were damaged.

“All outside fires, crews setting up to keep fire from homes,” Szymanski wrote. “No injuries reported.”

Power was expected to be restored in the area by 7 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

