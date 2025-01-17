43°F
1 dead after hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2025 - 7:16 pm
 

A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Main Street around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Sam Bonner told the Review-Journal that the vehicle fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Bonner added that the area would have street closures until the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

