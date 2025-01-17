1 dead after hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas
Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Main Street.
A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas, police said.
Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Main Street around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Lt. Sam Bonner told the Review-Journal that the vehicle fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Bonner added that the area would have street closures until the investigation is complete.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
