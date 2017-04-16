ad-fullscreen
2 small downtown Las Vegas fires could be arson, police say

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2017 - 7:43 am
 
Updated April 16, 2017 - 8:10 am

Two small central valley fires Sunday may be the work of an arsonist, police said.

About 5:30 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received reports of two fires on the 1700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near a wedding chapel called Chapel of the Flowers downtown.

Investigators discovered that a tree and a truck had been on fire, Metro spokesman Jeff Goodwin said. No one was injured in either incident.

Because the fires were in such close proximity, they could have been deliberate, Goodwin said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

