Bicyclist injured in crash with bus near downtown Las Vegas

A bicyclist was injured in a crash with an RTC bus just east of downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

A bicyclist was injured in a crash with an RTC bus just east of downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

Police reported the bus and the male bicyclist were headed south on Fremont Street near Mojave Road when the crash occurred about 2 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police had the area closed for about three hours for the investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217.