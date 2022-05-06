96°F
City offers downtown staging area for Uber drivers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2022 - 4:57 pm
 
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The City of Las Vegas announced a program to provide parking and a safe spot for Uber drivers downtown as part of a move to help with traffic congestion in the area.

The program offers drivers a place to park, wait for a ride request, use the bathroom or connect to Wi-Fi services in the parking garage at 500 S. Main Street.

The location was chosen for its proximity to Fremont Street, the arts district, and other downtown attractions.

In order to use this staging area, Uber drivers will be able to register and verify their status as drivers using the free Parkwhiz app.

According to a press release by the city, the program is an initiative to help with traffic and as part of the development to improve the downtown experiences for visitors and drivers.

