Comprehensive Cancer Centers may relocate HQ to downtown Las Vegas

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada is considering leaving its headquarters in Henderson for downtown Las Vegas, eyeing construction of a four-story facility in Symphony Park that also would expand services for the flagship office.

Under the proposed project, the central business office in Henderson — which houses administration, human resources, marketing, billing and finance departments — would be closed.

It would be replaced by the new 100,000-square-foot headquarters in downtown Las Vegas, but also accommodate 10 medical oncologists, a breast surgeon, pulmonologists and researchers, according to city documents.

Lisa Santwer, a spokeswoman for Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, said Thursday that relocating headquarters to Symphony Park would enable the health care network to support existing medical providers in the nearby Las Vegas Medical District and, with 15 offices and practices throughout the Las Vegas Valley, provide a more logical location for the main office.

“It makes sense for us to be more central in nature,” Santwer said.

The proposal calls for Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada to ultimately purchase city-owned property just south of the Discovery Children’s Museum, according to city documents.

The Las Vegas City Council is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to enter into a four-month exclusive negotiating agreement with the organization on behalf of City Parkway V, Inc., the city-controlled corporation that acts as the city’s real estate holdings company.

Both sides would have 90 days to agree on a purchase price, according to a copy of the agreement.

The proposed project scope shows that the four-story facility might use the first floor for a retail pharmacy, a laboratory and large meeting auditorium, while the second floor would house central business office functions. The third floor may hold medical oncology, pulmonary and breast surgeon exam rooms; an infusion room; and physician offices.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, which has had a footprint in Southern Nevada for more than 40 years, maintains treatment facilities in Boulder City, Henderson and Las Vegas.

If the new headquarters project comes to fruition, it would add to recent developments in Symphony Park that include approval of a Marriott convention hotel; groundbreaking of a 480,000-square-foot mixed-use apartment complex with ground level retail and restaurant space; and the opening of two parking garages.

Councilman Cedric Crear, whose ward covers Symphony Park, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

