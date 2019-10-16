2 parking garages to open this month in Symphony Park

It is a $33 million project that officials say will add more than 1,200 parking spaces and benefit future development, including shopping and dining.

(Getty Images)

Two parking garages are expected to open at Symphony Park in Las Vegas before the end of the month, a $33 million project that will add more than 1,200 parking spaces to accommodate future development, including shopping and dining.

The Promenade Parking Garage is located off Grand Central Parkway, west of the Discovery Children’s Museum and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

City officials say it will hold 694 parking spaces and include more than 23,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The City Parkway Garage is located along City Parkway across from the Promenade garage, holding 569 spaces and including nearly 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

City officials announced this week that both garages would open this month but did not provide an exact date.

Both four-level and rainbow-walled garages, with rates of $2 per hour or $10 daily, were constructed by Las Vegas-based contractor Whiting-Turner with the colorful “Pipe Dream” outdoor sculpture in mind. The installation by artist Tim Bavington is located outside The Smith Center.

