Discover presentations, Veteran’s Day events in downtown Las Vegas

Jim Ellis carries the American flag during the Veteran's Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov.11, 2014. Organizers claim it's the "largest Veteran's Day parade west of the Mississippi." (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Lidang with Valley High School ROTC marches during the Veteran's Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov.11, 2014. Organizers claim it's the "largest Veteran's Day parade west of the Mississippi." (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blaise Cohen,15, with Rancho High School ROTC carries a plaque honoring former student Donald Griffith during the Veteran's Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov.11, 2014. Griffith graduated from Rancho in 1994 and was killed in Iraq in 2005. Organizers claim it's the "largest Veteran's Day parade west of the Mississippi." (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

City Soundtracks with music of Seattle

Gibson Guitars will present its inaugural City Soundtracks musical tribute Thursday and Friday at Freedom Beat in the Downtown Grand from 7 to 10 p.m. — the first in a series of programs highlighting music from various locales. Musicians will focus on songs from Seattle in the ’90s from Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden and Nirvana. Host Patrick Genovese will also share behind-the-scenes stories and trivia.

‘Gangster’ to present program on the mob

Myron Sugerman, who just released a self-published memoir titled “The Last Jewish Gangster” will speak at The Mob Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday. Sugerman will share stories from his six decades dealing with the mob while in the slot machine business. He will also sell and sign copies of his book, which includes anecdotes and reflections on topics from aging and greed to man’s tendency to be his own worst enemy. Free with museum admission, and museum members. mobmuseum.org

Annual Veterans Day parade Saturday

The Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade will step off at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in downtown Las Vegas. Registration and staging start at 7 a.m. The route runs north on 4th Street from Hoover to Stewart avenues. veteransparade.com

Post-parade event honors veterans

The Plaza will celebrate Veterans Day with a ceremony honoring several local veterans and military personnel under its dome at 2 p.m. Saturday. Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak will host the event, and veterans will receive a variety of gifts and discounts from the hotel.

Burlesque Roulette evening at Artifice

The Artifice, 1025 First St., will host its monthly Burlesque Roulette at 8 p.m. Sunday. Hosted by Miss Miranda Glamour, the evening’s second act is a surprise determined by the spin of a wheel. Admission is $10. artificebar.com

