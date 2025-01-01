Downtown Las Vegas fire causing road closures
Maryland Parkway and East Ogden Ave have been shut down as officials respond to a blaze nearby, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.
A downtown motel fire is causing road closures on New Year’s Eve.
Metro has asked the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
