Downtown Las Vegas fire causing road closures

(Las Vegas Fire Department)
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2024 - 5:33 pm
 

A downtown motel fire is causing road closures on New Year’s Eve.

Maryland Parkway and East Ogden Ave have been shut down as officials respond to a blaze nearby, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro has asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com

