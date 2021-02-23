Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closing after nearly 50 years

The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation Commission’s South Strip Transfer Terminal located near McCarran Airport off Sunset Road.

After being open at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas for nearly 50 years, the Greyhound bus station will close its doors Tuesday.

The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation Commission’s South Strip Transfer Terminal located near McCarran International Airport off Sunset Road, the Plaza announced Monday.

“From tomorrow there will be no Greyhound bus terminal in downtown Las Vegas,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said in a tweet. “Ciao. Bye. End of an era.”

The new RTC Greyhound station will be in operation Tuesday, according to an RTC spokesperson.

After deciding not to renew Greyhound’s long-running lease, the Plaza last year announced the 48,500-square-foot space would be redeveloped to include new dining, entertainment and retail options.

Additionally, the Plaza will partner with the city of Las Vegas to build a pedestrian friendly pathway leading to a new bridge connecting the hotel-casino on Main Street to Symphony Park.

The pathway will allow downtown visitors to travel between the Plaza and Symphony Park, leading them over Union Pacific railroad tracks. Plans call for the pathway to feature desert landscaping, lighting and a decorative safety wall.

