Downtown Loop shuttle service launches

The champagne flowed early Tuesday morning at Las Vegas City Hall, where officials feted the official launch of a new free shuttle service, dubbed the Downtown Loop.

A Downtown Loop shuttle bus at Las Vegas City Hall during a media event celebrating the new free service in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, right, during a celebration ceremony for the new Downtown Loop shuttle bus at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. {photog Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar goodman, left, with showgirl Porsha Revesz, during a celebration ceremony for the new Downtown Loop shuttle bus at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. {photog Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

Downtown Loop shuttle route, Tuesday, June, 27 2017. The shuttle is a free service that stops at popular downtown Las Vegas attractions. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Morning Zoo radio show host Chet Buchanan, left, does a Facebook Live video with Mayor Carolyn Goodman, right, at the Premium Outlets stop for the Downtown Loop, Tuesday, June, 27 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Mayor Carolyn Goodman looks at the Downtown Loop map inside one of the shuttles, Tuesday, June, 27 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center, does a Facebook Live video with Morning Zoo radio show host Chet Buchanan during the Downtown Loop shuttle launch, Tuesday, June, 27 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman during the Downtown Loop shuttle launch, Tuesday, June, 27 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Showgirl Porsha Revesz, left, and Mob impersonator Max Marciano during the Downtown Loop shuttle launch, Tuesday, June, 27 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, from left, showgirl Porsha Revesz and Mob impersonator Max Marciano, ride a Downtown Loop shuttle, Tuesday, June, 27 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Elvis impersonator Rev. Jesse Garon, from left, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, showgirl Porsha Revesz and Mob impersonator Max Marciano ride a Downtown Loop shuttle, Tuesday, June, 27 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Derek Stonebarger, left, Arts District Neighborhood Association board president, and Mark Rosenberg, KCLV Channel 2 station manager, tour the Downtown Loop shuttle bus at Las Vegas City Hall during a media event celebrating the new free service in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, right, with former mayor and husband Oscar, left, with showgirl Porsha Revesz, during a celebration ceremony for the new Downtown Loop shuttle bus at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. photog Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

Mayor Carolyn Goodman cracked open a bottle of bubbly against the side of a magenta minibus, christening a six-month pilot program.

“Where there’s transportation, there’s economic development,” said M.J. Maynard, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s deputy general manager.

The city of Las Vegas is partnering with the commission and Keolis Transit on the program. The city is paying $275,000 for the first six months, and has an option to extend for another six months at the same cost.

The city’s new endeavor could save visitors and Las Vegans money or spare them a scorching walk when they head across downtown this summer. The two shuttles will hold 19 passengers apiece and halt at seven predetermined downtown stops every 20 minutes.

“It has really been a passion of mine to move people around this community for free,” Goodman said.

The mayor boarded the bus Tuesday at the Las Vegas Premium Outlets stop clutching shopping bags and joining a gaggle of media members and city employees. Tuesday’s ceremonial start to the service followed a “soft opening” over the weekend. The theatrics continued as the bus rolled on Tuesday, stopping to pick up a showgirl and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, signature gin martini in hand, and mobster and Elvis impersonators.

The four dedicated Downtown Loop drivers previously drove RTC routes on the Strip. Goodman would like to see the shuttles become a permanent fixture in downtown, with more stops in the Medical District and Cashman Center.

“My hope is one day we’ll be able to expand the route and have many more Loop vehicles,” Goodman said.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.