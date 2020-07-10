House fire displaces 2 in downtown Las Vegas

Two people were displaced after a house fire Thursday night near downtown Las Vegas.

Firefighters were called to 19th Street and Ogden Avenue at 9:20 p.m. after several palm trees caught on fire, damaging a home, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

No one was injured but two residents were displaced based on the damage the home sustained, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was unclear.

