Mob Museum offers free entry to Nevada residents for anniversary

The Mob Museum is inviting Nevada residents to celebrate the museum’s upcoming anniversary with free admission on Valentine’s Day.

The Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Ave. is in the building that was the U.S. Federal Court House and Post Office. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Feb. 14, Nevada residents with valid ID can enjoy free entry to the museum at 300 Stewart Ave. in celebration of its seventh anniversary. The day also marks the 90th anniversary of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, officials said.

According to the Mob Museum, the museum will host special activities, including a virtual reality experience featuring the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, highlighted presentations of the Crime Lab and Use of Force Experience and food and drink specials in The Underground speakeasy.

