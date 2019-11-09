Motorcyclist sustains head injury in crash with RTC bus

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center with a head injury after a collision with a Regional Transportation Commission bus in downtown Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist sustained a head injury early Saturday morning after a collision with a bus in downtown Las Vegas.

The crash was reported at 12:44 a.m. at South Main Street and Imperial Avenue, and involved a Regional Transportation Commission bus and the motorcycle, Metropolitan Police Lt. Jose Hernandez said.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center with a head injury, and the rider’s condition is unknown, Hernandez said.

