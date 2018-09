“Radial Symmetry,” a new piece of Las Vegas public art was installed this week at the intersection of Commerce and Main Streets in the Arts District.

"Radial Symmetry," designed by artist Luis Varela-Rico, sits at the intersection of Commerce and Main Streets in the Arts District of Las Vegas, on August 30, 2018. There will be a dedication ceremony for the 20 ton piece of art on September 6, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal @matluschek

The 20 ton piece sculpture was designed by artist Luis Varela-Rico, who is a long-time Las Vegas resident.

A dedication ceremony for Varela-Rico’s work is set for September 6, 2018.

