Pedestrian dies after being struck by RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus in downtown Las Vegas late Wednesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman was at Bonneville Avenue and South Main Street about 11:45 p.m. when a Regional Transportation Commission bus southbound on Main Street turned to go east on Bonneville and stuck her, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said in a text.

She was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

It was not disclosed if she was in a crosswalk.

Streets near Main and Bonneville were closed as of 3 a.m. as Metro’s fatal detail was conducting an investigation. Beas said streets would be closed several hours.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the pedestrian after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

