Motorcyclist killed in crash on freeway in downtown Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning on a freeway in downtown Las Vegas.

Traffic is stopped heading eastbound on I-11 towards Spaghetti Bowl from Valley View after a fatal crash on Friday, April 18, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the I-11 in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, April 18, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NHP advised that while the investigation was underway, I-11 all southbound travel lanes were closed at Casino Center

#UpDate I-11 all southbound travel lanes are now closed at Casino Center, due to this fatal crash. Please use alternate routes and avoid this area. I-11 closed for an undetermined time. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 18, 2025

According to NHP, the preliminary information indicates that troopers responded to a report of the crash at 11:13 a.m.

The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. One adult male, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV has remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.