68°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Downtown

Motorcyclist killed in crash on freeway in downtown Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the I-11 in downtown ...
Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the I-11 in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, April 18, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traffic is stopped heading eastbound on I-11 towards Spaghetti Bowl from Valley View after a fa ...
Traffic is stopped heading eastbound on I-11 towards Spaghetti Bowl from Valley View after a fatal crash on Friday, April 18, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Sept. ...
Shocking twist: Tony Hsieh left a will after all, new filing says
John Mayer and Bob Weir of Dead & Company are shown in "Dead Forever" at Sphere on Thursday, Ma ...
Iconic Las Vegas venue, rock residency claim prestigious music awards
MrBeast is not finished with Las Vegas as event unravels
Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
Downtown Las Vegas nightclub approved after quarrel, arrest at earlier meeting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2025 - 12:21 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2025 - 2:34 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning on a freeway in downtown Las Vegas.

NHP advised that while the investigation was underway, I-11 all southbound travel lanes were closed at Casino Center

According to NHP, the preliminary information indicates that troopers responded to a report of the crash at 11:13 a.m.

The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. One adult male, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV has remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES