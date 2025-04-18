Motorcyclist killed in crash on freeway in downtown Las Vegas
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning on a freeway in downtown Las Vegas.
NHP advised that while the investigation was underway, I-11 all southbound travel lanes were closed at Casino Center
#UpDate I-11 all southbound travel lanes are now closed at Casino Center, due to this fatal crash. Please use alternate routes and avoid this area. I-11 closed for an undetermined time.
— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 18, 2025
According to NHP, the preliminary information indicates that troopers responded to a report of the crash at 11:13 a.m.
The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. One adult male, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, authorities said.
The driver of the SUV has remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.