Three treated for smoke inhalation after abandoned building fire downtown

A fire burns near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at an abandoned building in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night left three people suffering from smoke inhalation.

At around 6:20 p.m., Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews responded to an abandoned commercial building fire near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street.

Black smoke was coming from the building, and the fire was confirmed to be on the second floor, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Assistant Chief Ashanti Gray.

The fire caused Charleston to be closed in both directions from Art Way to Las Vegas Boulevard for several hours, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

About 20 minutes after crews arrived, a second alarm was requested for additional assistance.

Gray said two people were treated on the scene and one was taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation. Gray did not know if the person transported was admitted to the hospital or what the person’s status was as of 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the remains under investigation.

