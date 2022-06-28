Train catches fire near downtown Las Vegas

A train car briefly caught fire in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas firefighter vehicle next to a train that caught fire near Main Streets and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters extinguish a train fire near Main Streets and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters extinguish a train fire near Main Streets and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A train car briefly caught fire in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke was observed rising from a single car on tracks near Bonanza Road and Main Street shortly before 2 p.m. Las Vegas firefighters were on scene and extinguished the blaze by 2:15 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.