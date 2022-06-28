Train catches fire near downtown Las Vegas
A train car briefly caught fire in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke was observed rising from a single car on tracks near Bonanza Road and Main Street shortly before 2 p.m. Las Vegas firefighters were on scene and extinguished the blaze by 2:15 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
