Train catches fire near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2022 - 3:13 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2022 - 3:53 pm
Las Vegas firefighter vehicle next to a train that caught fire near Main Streets and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas firefighters extinguish a train fire near Main Streets and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas firefighters extinguish a train fire near Main Streets and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A train car briefly caught fire in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke was observed rising from a single car on tracks near Bonanza Road and Main Street shortly before 2 p.m. Las Vegas firefighters were on scene and extinguished the blaze by 2:15 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

