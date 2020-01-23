Woman dies after being hit by RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian died after she was struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus in downtown Las Vegas late Wednesday night.

A homeless woman died late Wednesday night after being struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

The woman was hit about 11:40 p.m. as she crossed Bonneville Avenue at Main Street in a marked crosswalk, police said. The front of the bus hit her while turning left from Main onto Bonneville.

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died. No other injuries were reported.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman after her family is notified.

Her death marks the eighth traffic fatality the Metropolitan Police Department has investigated this year.

