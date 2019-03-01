Driver hurt after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas tavern

A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s tavern in the south valley on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. to the PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. Police believe the car’s driver was “driving recklessly” and crashed into the building.

Officers suspect the driver was impaired, Matchko said. The driver was taken to the hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

Detectives remained at the scene Thursday night investigating the crash, Matchko said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada