Driver impairment suspected in fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas

A 22-year-old man was killed early Tuesday on South Rainbow Boulevard, near West Robindale Road, when his 2012 Honda rear-ended a tractor-trailer, police said.

One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a sedan in the southwest valley on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police suspect that speed and impairment were factors in a deadly crash early Tuesday in the southwest valley.

At about 4:10 a.m., a 2012 Honda Civic was heading north on South Rainbow Boulevard, following a 1996 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a trailer, police said. As the vehicles approached the intersection at West Robindale Road, the Honda rear-ended the trailer, killing the 22-year-old man behind the wheel of the sedan, police said.

The man’s death was the 67th traffic fatality investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon but investigators believed driver impairment was likely, police said.

