Driver in fatal northwest valley crash faces DUI, reckless driving charges

A report says a woman was driving at an excessive rate of speed on an unimproved shoulder on Tropical Parkway when she tried to re-enter the road and hit a car.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving following a Monday afternoon crash that killed another motorist in northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said a 2001 Mercedes-Benz driven by Marsha Stewart Byrd, 61, of Las Vegas, was traveling westbound on Tropical Parkway, on an unimproved shoulder, at an excessive rate of speed, when the driver tried to re-enter the single westbound travel lane. Police said Stewart Byrd lost control of the vehicle, which then crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Toyota Camry headed east on Tropical, near East Torrey Pines Drive.

The driver of the Toyota, a 53-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit where she died. Her name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

After impact, police said the Mercedes-Benz flipped and came to rest against a chain link fence.

“The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was suspected of being impaired by investigating officers,” police said in a news release.

Police said Stewart Byrd received medical treatment and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving. Clark County Detention Center records show a woman was booked at the jail on Tuesday on the same charges under the name Marsha Stewart. An initial appearance was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

The death was the 112th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction this year.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.