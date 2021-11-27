50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Driver killed in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2021 - 8:32 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A speeding car slammed into a utility pole late Friday in east Las Vegas, splitting into two and killing its 40-year-old driver, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

First responders were summoned about 11:50 p.m. to the area near North Hollywood Boulevard and Turtle Hill Road.

The driver, who was heading south, had lost control of the 2016 burgundy-painted Chrysler 300, causing it to spin prior to impact, police said in a news release Saturday.

The Las Vegas resident will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This was the 131st traffic fatality on Metro-patrolled roads this year.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Raiders get encouraging update on Darren Waller’s injury
Raiders get encouraging update on Darren Waller’s injury
2
Police: Investigation of Summerlin restaurant killing ‘very active’
Police: Investigation of Summerlin restaurant killing ‘very active’
3
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
4
UNLV student dies after fighting in fraternity boxing match
UNLV student dies after fighting in fraternity boxing match
5
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST