Driver killed in east Las Vegas crash
A speeding car slammed into a utility pole late Friday in east Las Vegas, killing its 40-year-old driver.
A speeding car slammed into a utility pole late Friday in east Las Vegas, splitting into two and killing its 40-year-old driver, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
First responders were summoned about 11:50 p.m. to the area near North Hollywood Boulevard and Turtle Hill Road.
The driver, who was heading south, had lost control of the 2016 burgundy-painted Chrysler 300, causing it to spin prior to impact, police said in a news release Saturday.
The Las Vegas resident will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
This was the 131st traffic fatality on Metro-patrolled roads this year.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.