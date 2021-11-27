Driver killed in east Las Vegas crash

A speeding car slammed into a utility pole late Friday in east Las Vegas, killing its 40-year-old driver.

A speeding car slammed into a utility pole late Friday in east Las Vegas, splitting into two and killing its 40-year-old driver, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

First responders were summoned about 11:50 p.m. to the area near North Hollywood Boulevard and Turtle Hill Road.

The driver, who was heading south, had lost control of the 2016 burgundy-painted Chrysler 300, causing it to spin prior to impact, police said in a news release Saturday.

The Las Vegas resident will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This was the 131st traffic fatality on Metro-patrolled roads this year.

