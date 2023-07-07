‘Drone soccer’ aims to teach kids more than a fun esport

They call the game “drone soccer,” in which the players attempt to maneuver the gadgets through squishy barrel-sized obstacles and into rings while also learning life skills.

Gaddiel “Prodigy” De La Cruz, 12, plays drone soccer during Drone Soccer Camp at Becker Technology Center and Recreation Park in Las Vegas Thursday, July 6, 2023. Campers build and program their own drones for competition and obtain an FAA Trust Certification at the City of Las Vegas camp. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The aerodynamic spheres are powered by tiny, powerful propellers that whirl a modest breeze.

The young operators, gripping drone controllers, await instructions like “engage” before the light plastic balls go airborne inside an netted court at the Becker Technology Center and Recreation Park, a city of Las Vegas-operated facility.

The game is called “drone soccer,” in which the players attempt to maneuver the gadgets through squishy, barrel-sized obstacles and into floating rings. But the program also aims to teach lessons that transcend a fun, summertime activity.

“The kids are our future,” said Phillip Payne, the recreation leader with the center, who oversaw a Tuesday afternoon demonstration. “Essentially, anything that you teach the kids — especially at a young age — they’re going to be able to reciprocate and not only teach their friends, but to also segue themselves into careers.”

The former UNLV football player explained that the program teaches aviation technology and engineering, and even the lingo.

“It’s a cool thing to see, and see how much the kids enjoy it and how much of a possibility that they see in going into one of those careers,” said Payne, 33.

Learning to fly

The young students not only learn to build and fly the drones, but also how to calibrate them with computer coding. When the drones break down — which occurred a couple of times Tuesday — they also know how to repair them.

A few days into the program, Gaddiel De La Cruz and Xavior Harris — 12-year-old boys affectionately referred by staff as “Prodigy” and “X-man” — appeared to be seasoned operators: Xavior demonstrated the coding process on a laptop, and Gaddiel used a small screwdriver to replace fallen propellers on one of the drones.

“I love it,” Xavior said.

“It’s pretty cool,” Gaddiel said. “They say I’m a fast learner, but I mean, it’s been pretty nice, and I’ve learned a lot of stuff along the way.”

The boys were previously acquainted through their middle school, and both play the real sport of soccer, too.

The 5,783-square-foot technology center is a $5.7 million project that opened this spring in a repurposed park tucked in an underserved neighborhood near Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard. The esports room where drone soccer is taught has a row of PlayStation 5 desktop consoles.

The park restroom, tennis courts and other features were demolished, but most trees were preserved and landscape was added, the city said. The center was designed by the KNIT architecture firm and constructed in under a year by Cobblestone Construction. Funds originated from a residential construction tax, bonds and the city’s general fund, the city said.

The city said local youth, law enforcement representatives, schools and clergy provided input in the center’s design.

“We are excited to open this new technology center and renovated park for the community,” Councilman Cedric Crear said in a news release earlier this year. “The facilities will offer the kind of opportunities for building skills and maintaining health that will attract youth and adults alike.”

This year’s spring programs included 3D-printing classes, music production lessons, video game tournaments and workshops for seniors on how to use smart phones. It also offers mentorship programming.

The price of each program varies, but a pamphlet notes that financial assistance is available.

Payne described drone soccer as an intense and physical sport, and believes Las Vegas is one of the first West Coast cities to take it up.

He grew up in the area. Asked if similar programs were available during his youth, Payne smiled: “Not even close!”

“We tell parents all the time, ‘We grew up at the wrong time,’” he said.

Xavior pleaded with parents to sign up their kids. “Come here, please. It’s getting lonely, and plus, you’re going to have lots of fun,” the boy said.

Payne said he finds the enthusiasm rewarding.

“Just being able to see the kids in this underserved community get to be able to participate and have access to things like this,” he said, “it’s super cool.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.