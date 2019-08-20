Durango Drive in western Las Vegas reopens after fatal crash

A street in western Last Vegas has reopened after being closed for several hours after a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

A motorists died after a single-car crash near South Durango Drive and Eldora Avenue in western Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash in western Last Vegas killed a 65-year-old man Tuesday morning.

The man drove his white 2018 Hyundai Ioniq over a curb and into a wall near South Durango Drive and Eldora Avenue, a few blocks south of West Sahara Avenue, about 5:35 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Durango was closed in both directions for several hours as officers investigated the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-393-0217. Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.