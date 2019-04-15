E-cigarette explosion at Las Vegas airport ‘startled passengers’

Passengers walk through Terminal 1 baggage claim at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

No one was injured when the sound of an e-cigarette’s battery exploding Monday afternoon at McCarran International Airport caused “startled passengers” to run out an emergency exit, according to an airport official.

Just before 1:20 p.m., a person was charging their e-cigarette battery in the D concourse of Terminal 1 when it overcharged and ignited, according to spokeswoman Christine Crews. Some smoke emerged although there were no flames.

Airport crews, as well as as personnel from the Clark County Fire Department and Metropolitan Police Department, responded to the scene, Crews said.

Metro said the incident was accidental.

Passengers are allowed to travel with e-cigarettes in their carry-on or personal bags, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

