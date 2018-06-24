Early morning fire damages building near Stratosphere tower

An early morning fire that started in a mattress damaged a building in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday.

A Las Vegas firefighter works on the roof of a building on fire at 17 E. Oakey Blvd. on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A Las Vegas fire truck on the scene of a building fire at 17 E. Oakey Blvd. on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas firefighters work at the scene of a building fire at 17 E. Oakey Blvd. on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

No one was hurt, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters responded after the call just before 6 a.m., and extinguished most of the fire in a building that was once occupied by a Korean restaurant 17 E. Oakey Blvd., just north of the Stratosphere tower. The fire moved into a wall but did not spread to the building’s interior.

The fire department did not report a damage estimate, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.