Extended hours begin March 1 for Red Rock Canyon’s scenic loop

Starting in March, the scenic loop at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be open for an extra two hours every day.

The entrance to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas on May 12, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The 13-mile loop will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting on March 1, a yearly shift that happens when the seasons change and days become longer, the Bureau of Land Management said.

Officials expect that the conservation area will be busiest on weekends and holidays this spring, especially between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

