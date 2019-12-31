Extra K9 units deputized for help on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

Three police K9 units from Arizona were deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday to help protect Las Vegas partygoers on New Year’s Eve for the third year in a row.

The Marshals Service said that since Las Vegas is a high-traffic destination for New Year’s Eve, the Metropolitan Police Department partnered with the National Explosives Detection Canine Team Program for additional help. This year’s units came from the Phoenix Police Department’s Airport and Mass Transit Bureaus, and each consists of one officer, one dog and one member of the administrative staff, according to Marshals Service spokeswoman Desiree Sida.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield deputized the units at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on Monday.

“I’m proud of the relationship the U.S. Marshals Service is fostering in the Valley to help support our fellow law enforcement officers to keep people safe during the holidays,” Schofield said in a statement.

