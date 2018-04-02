‘Extremely’ drunk man sets himself on fire in central Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after accidentally setting himself on fire in the central valley.



The man was “extremely intoxicated” when he caught fire about 2:40 a.m. near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man told police he was smoking a cigarette before he realized he was on fire, Gordon said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

