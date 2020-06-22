Families flock to Lee Canyon for Father’s Day, cooler climes

The sound of laughter could be heard echoing throughout Lee Canyon as families flocked to escape 107Families flock to Lee Canyon for Father’s Day, cooler climes-degree weather in the valley and celebrate Father’s Day.

Thomas Doyle, left, walks his daughter, Mia Doyle, 2, back to their campsite as his brother, John Doyle, and son Matthew Doyle, 4, follow at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Las Vegas. Doyle said the family came to simultaneously celebrate Father's Day and escape the Las Vegas heat wave. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Jose Osorio, his girlfriend Heidi Osorio and his son Maximo Osorio celebrate Father's Day with a ride on the scenic ski lift at Lee Canyon on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mount Charleston. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Jeff Whitehead teaches his son, Garrett Whitehead, 8, how to throw a boomerang at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Ryan Bourque, left, carries an air mattress as his daughter, Cambrie Bourque, 9, right, plays with their new puppy at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The family got out of Las Vegas for the weekend to escape the heat and celebrate Father's Day. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Landon Whitehead, 12, plays catch with his grandfather, Doug Whitehead, 61, at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Their whole family came out to celebrate Father's Day. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Eugene Deykhin, left, and his nieces Violetta Deykhin, center, and Tatiana Dekhin, right, play a Russian game with his parents as the group celebrates Father's Day at Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Social distancing is encouraged at Lee Canyon on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mount Charleston. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The sound of laughter could be heard echoing throughout Lee Canyon as families flocked there on Father’s Day to escape 107-degree weather in the Las Vegas Valley.

Hundreds headed up the mountain to approximately 9,300 feet via the scenic chair ride to see the canyon on Sunday. Sarah Grace Morgan, 4, saw her first wild horse while on the lift. Her parents, Aaron Morgan and Melissa Morgan, said the experience was very relaxing with other patrons keeping their distance.

“We’ve stayed close to home; this is the farthest we’ve ventured out,” said Melissa Morgan, who was also there with her two sons and a family friend.

“It was so relaxing I could have fallen asleep,” Aaron Morgan said.

Traffic has increased, since the Brewin’ Burrow restaurant and disc golf course reopened, said Doug Benson, director of mountain sports and activities at Lee Canyon. On Friday, archery and Big Horn Grill will reopen, according to Caitlyn Kelly, director of resort operations.

“We are continuing with social distancing,” she said. “We are all at 50 percent capacity.”

Farther down the mountain, Lana Carey, Ryan Bourque and Cambrie Bourque, 9, were setting up their tent to go camping for the night with their three dogs. The family was only able to reserve one night at the campground over the weekend because of high demand.

Despite having one night to camp, the family was making the most of their time.

“It’s nice to be out here instead of inside because of quarantine,” Cambrie said.

Though staying inside with her dad isn’t very hard.

“He’s always nice and he’s a math teacher, so he’s always able to help me with homework,” she said.

Many said they traveled to the mountains to enjoy the 81-degree weather.

For Jeff Whitehead, it was an escape into cooler weather where he could teach his son Garrett, 8, how to use a boomerang in a picnic area at Lee Canyon.

“Families are all over the place,” he said. “Father’s Day is a good excuse to get out of Vegas.”

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.