Family-owned Las Vegas printing company sold

CREEL Printing, a family-owned Las Vegas printing company, has been acquired by one of the industry’s largest companies as it seeks growth and a greater West Coast market share.

Chicago-based LSC Communications agreed on Monday to buy CREEL, the 10th largest digital printing company in the world and a major supplier to Las Vegas hotels and casinos, for an undisclosed sum. CREEL produces brochures, posters, key cards and menus for casinos.

CREEL posted revenue of $130 million in 2015, up 4 percent, according to Printing Impressions, an industry publication that compiles and ranks sales from both public and private companies. CREEL was ranked 35 in the publications 2016 ranking, its most recent while LSC was ranked 3rd.

LSC, which was spun off as a separate company from RR Donnelley & Sons Co. in 2016, has been snapping up competitors as it struggles to boost revenue. LSC expects 2017 sales to come in as low as $3.55 billion, which would mark the second straight year of declines. The firm raked in $3.75 billion in 2015 and $3.65 billion in 2016.

”With one of the most advanced digital platforms in the US, plus a strong West Coast presence, CREEL is an excellent fit for LSC,” Thomas J. Quinlan III, chairman and chief executive officer of LSC said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Neither LSC nor CREEL spokespersons immediately returned calls for comment.

The CREEL acquisition is the third by LSC in the past year. The firm bought Continuum in December 2016 and Hudson Yards in March.

CREEL had also been pursuing acquisitions in recent years. It bought Digital Lizard in 2011 and New Jersey-based GlobalSoft Digital Solutions in 2015.

Since 2011, CREEL has built a new digital plant in Las Vegas, opened up a new fulfillment center and invested roughly $25 million in new equipment and services.

The company, whose headquarters is on Sunset Road, has approximately 700 employees in six facilities across the country.

CREEL’s clients include companies from the health, financial services, automotive, real estate and publishing. It services include printing brochures, catalogs and promo material.

The company was founded by Eugene and Sarah Creel in 1953. CREEL is now run by their grandson Allan.

