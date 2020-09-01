Family seeks help finding missing woman, 22

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Lesly Palacio (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lesly Palacio, 22, was last seen Saturday and reported missing Sunday by her family in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

She is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of a zodiac sign on her left arm and a butterfly on her back.

Anyone with information regarding Palacio and her whereabouts is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.