Fatal 2-vehicle crash closes northbound I-15 near Lake Mead
Northbound Interstate 15 is shut down at Lake Mead Boulevard because of a fatal two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning.
Northbound Interstate 15 is shut down at Lake Mead Boulevard because of a fatal two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning.
The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. about halfway between the Lake Mead and Cheyenne Avenue exits.
A small white SUV sustained heavy front-end damage while a blue four-door sedan rolled over into the median and appeared to be demolished.
The Nevada Highway Patrol incident website said there was at least one fatality in the crash. Various fire department units responded to the scene.
Northbound I-15 traffic was being forced off at Lake Mead. A backup toward the Spaghetti Bowl was building after the crash.
The northbound lanes will be closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.