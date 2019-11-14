Fatal 2-vehicle crash closes northbound I-15 near Lake Mead

Northbound Interstate 15 is shut down at Lake Mead Boulevard because of a fatal two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning.

First responders at a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 northbound north of Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

A blue sedan is overturned next to the median wall on Interstate 15 northbound between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne avenue on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Northbound lanes are closed at Lake Mead with traffic getting back on the freeway at Cheyenne. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A blue sedan is overturned next to the median wall on Interstate 15 northbound between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne avenue on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Northbound lanes are closed at Lake Mead with traffic getting back on the freeway at Cheyenne. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Northbound Interstate 15 is shut down at Lake Mead Boulevard because of a fatal two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. about halfway between the Lake Mead and Cheyenne Avenue exits.

A small white SUV sustained heavy front-end damage while a blue four-door sedan rolled over into the median and appeared to be demolished.

The Nevada Highway Patrol incident website said there was at least one fatality in the crash. Various fire department units responded to the scene.

Northbound I-15 traffic was being forced off at Lake Mead. A backup toward the Spaghetti Bowl was building after the crash.

The northbound lanes will be closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.