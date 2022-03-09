46°F
Fatal crash closes northern Las Vegas Valley intersection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2022 - 6:21 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of Gowan and Walnut roads in the ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of Gowan and Walnut roads in the northern Las Vegas Valley, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The crash occurred late Tuesday night. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Tuesday night in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Lt. David Gordon said at 11:50 p.m. police were called to a traffic collision at the intersection of Gowan and Walnut roads. There, they learned that a four-door vehicle had slammed into the rear of a parked sport utility vehicle.

“One occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Gordon said in a text. “A male who is believed to be the driver fled from the scene but was located and apprehended a short time/distance away.”

Gordon said police believe the driver who was taken into custody was impaired at the time of the crash.

Gowan remained closed in both directions early Wednesday as police continued to investigate.

