Fatal crash closes Washington near Decatur in central Las Vegas

At least one person was killed in a multivehicle crash Tuesday that has shut down a quarter-mile of Washington Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

One person is dead after a crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene of a fatal crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene of a fatal crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Carnell, who was driving by the crash on West Washington Avenue, east of Decatur Boulevard, stopped to help pull out children in the car, stepping in about 3 feet of wet concrete at the road construction site, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-journal)

David Carnell's legs are covered in cement after helping children injured in a severe crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A firefighter carries one of the children injured in a crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Carnell discusses a fatal car crash he witnessed on West Washington on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene of a fatal crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A resident looks at the scene of a fatal crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas.(Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An ambulance drives away from the scene of a fatal crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed in a multivehicle crash Tuesday that has shut down a quarter-mile of Washington Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported about 10:30 a.m. at 4405 W. Washington Ave., but officer Laura Meltzer said at least one person, who was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, has died.

The scene at Washington/Hogan near Las Vegas Golf Club where witnesses say a car w/ 4 kids inside lost control near a construction site. Per golf club general manager, holes near the scene are shut down. One golfer leaped over this fence to help. No word on conditions. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/pFrM9ghQx1 — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) July 9, 2019

The person who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Meltzer said at least one juvenile was involved, and there may be more than five people injured.

“I’m hearing there may be a juvenile and possibly a baby in one of the vehicles,” Meltzer said.

Witnesses at the scene, which is located near the Las Vegas Golf Club, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they saw a car with four children inside lose control near a construction site.

The club’s general manager, Rocky Cleland, said a golfer jumped over a chain-link fence along the edge of the course to help after the crash.

At the scene, a crushed dark-gray sedan could be seen next to a construction vehicle.

This driver also stopped to help, unknowingly stepping in about 3ft of wet concrete to pull the children out of the car. He said they seemed alert. A neighbor (who also helped) just offered him a garden hose to wash off. Driver was on the way to play a round of golf w/ friends. pic.twitter.com/Vo4BCIGf3f — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) July 9, 2019

Both sides of Washington Avenue are closed from Decatur Boulevard to Hogan Drive while the Metropolitan Police Department investigates. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Another driver, David Carnell, saw the crash and stopped to help.

Carnell, 42, said he was on his way to play a round of golf with friends when he saw the sedan speeding and swerving behind him in his rear-view mirror, almost as if the car had no brakes.

The sedan went around him, blew though orange barricades for a construction site, clipped a construction work truck, then spun out and slammed into a pile of dirt. An adult woman was ejected, he said.

Carnell immediately pulled over and ran to the scene to help, unknowingly stepping in about 3 feet of fresh, wet concrete as he helped pull children from the car.

Crusted concrete smeared with blood covered his sneakers and his calves as he spoke with the Review-Journal, holding a clipboard and filling out a witness statement. A neighbor who also helped offered Carnell a garden hose so he could wash off.

Daren Smith, who was at the scene to pick up a backhoe, was chaining up the equipment when the sedan flew past him.

“It was like, ‘shew,’” he said, trying to imitate the sound. “She just went by so fast.”

Smith, 55, said a young man working construction was pushing metal plates over the freshly laid concrete in front of the work truck when the sedan clipped it. He believes the work truck saved the man’s life.

But he was worried for the people in the car. After he also helped, and police arrived, and things settled down, he stepped away to pray.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter. Review-Journal reporters Rio Lacanlale and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.