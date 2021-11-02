Fatal crash in Spring Valley closes Rainbow Boulevard

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles in the central Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles in the central Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Police Lt. Justin Byers said in a text the crash happened at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway at 3:39 a.m. Detectives that investigate fatal crashes were on scene.

The crash closed Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Valley Parkway “due to debris and vehicles in the road,” police said in a text.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

