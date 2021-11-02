68°F
Fatal crash in Spring Valley closes Rainbow Boulevard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2021 - 6:52 am
 
Updated November 2, 2021 - 9:46 am
The Las Vegas Metropolitan investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Las Vegas Metropolitan investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Las Vegas Metropolitan investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Las Vegas Metropolitan investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles in the central Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Police Lt. Justin Byers said in a text the crash happened at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway at 3:39 a.m. Detectives that investigate fatal crashes were on scene.

The crash closed Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Valley Parkway “due to debris and vehicles in the road,” police said in a text.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

