Raiders draft Henry Ruggs, Damon Arnette in first round
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs was taken by the Raiders with the 12th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday, followed by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19.
Henry Ruggs, the speedy wide receiver from Alabama who ran a 4.2-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, was taken by the Raiders with the 12th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday, the first of their two selections in the first round.
With their second first-round pick, No. 19 overall, the Raiders added much-needed defensive help with the selection of Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette. He joins second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen in a rebuilt secondary.
Ruggs, a two-year starter and three-year contributor for Alabama, finished his career with 98 catches for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns. He is expected to be a Day One starter alongside Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.