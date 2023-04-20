60°F
Local Las Vegas

Fatal crash shuts down airport connector

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2023 - 7:56 am
 
(Getty Images)

One person was killed and at least two others were injured Thursday morning after a crash that shut down the airport connector outside Harry Reid International Airport.

At least three vehicles collided at 5:46 a.m. near East Russell Road and Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Luis Vidal.

Multiple people were transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Vidal said.

The Regional Transportation Commission wrote in a tweet that the crash was in the northbound lanes of the airport connector before Russell, and all lanes were blocked.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

Earlier Thursday morning, a single-vehicle crash killed one person at North Durango Drive and West Elkhorn Road, Vidal said. The crash was reported to police at 1:27 a.m.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

