FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to Jan. 6 riots at US Capitol

The Metropolitan Police Department assisted the FBI on Thursday in an arrest related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed the department’s involvement in the arrest, which occurred in Las Vegas, but said he could not provide any additional details.

Sandra Breault, a public affairs officer for the FBI in Las Vegas, on Thursday confirmed that arrest as well as a second at a different location.

No other information was immediately available.

A Metro officer was being investigated earlier this month after he posted photos of himself at the Capitol on the day of the riot.

Hadfield wrote in an email regarding the arrest Thursday “None of our employees are involved in it as suspects.”

Patrol officer Christopher Cooney changed his profile photo on Facebook to a shot of himself outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, the day a four-hour riot left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Hadfield said at the time that Metro was investigating whether Cooney entered the Capitol building.

The Capitol siege unfolded as lawmakers inside were working to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.

According to Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, Cooney has told the police union that he “had no involvement or engagement in any illegal activity.”

