Feds join investigation into large apartment complex fire

A federal response team has joined the investigation into the cause of a large fire at an apartment complex under construction in southwest Las Vegas late Monday.

A team of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigators at the under construction Ely at Fort Apache apartment complex fire scene as they investigate the origin and cause of the fire, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives’ National Response Team and Clark County fire investigators were at the ruins of the 206-unit Ely at Fort Apache complex, just southwest of West Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road, on Thursday morning. The ATF is assisting the county inquiry into what ignited a colossal blaze that illuminated the overnight desert sky and forced evacuations of nearby homes and apartments early Tuesday.

“I haven’t heard of any footage that’s come up that’s given anything telling like how it started, where it started, when it started,” said county Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney. “The way it grew I’m pretty sure it started shortly before 11:50 that night, because it really took off.”

The apartment complex was about 50 percent complete before it caught fire. Wind-driven embers started other fires within a half-mile and forced the evacuation of adjacent neighborhoods and apartments, firefighters said. The three-alarm blaze was battled by nearly 100 firefighters from all departments in the Las Vegas Valley. The fire was fueled by exposed wood and other construction materials and strong winds. The apartment complex was being built by The Calida Group, one of Las Vegas’ biggest apartment developers. An official with Calida declined comment Thursday morning.

Damage was estimated at $25 million to $30 million.

The response team is designed to help federal, state and local investigators with significant arson and explosives incidents, according to the ATF website. Whitney said, however, that the ATF team’s presence does not mean the fire is being viewed as suspicious at this point, saying investigators are just getting started on a lengthy investigation.

